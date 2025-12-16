Todd Bettison re-appointed by Mayor-Elect Sheffield as Detroit's Chief of Police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Todd Bettison will continue serving as Detroit's Police Chief next year, Mayor-Elect Mary Sheffield announced on Tuesday morning.

Bettison has been serving as Detroit's Chief of Police since February of this year, taking over for Chief James White in what was originally an interim capacity. Before February 2025, Bettison worked with DPD for 27 years, retiring as First Assistant Chief of Police before accepting the position as Deputy Mayor in 2022.

“There’s nothing more important to the community and me as mayor than improving public safety,” said Mayor-elect Sheffield in a press release. “It’s rare to have a Chief of Police who has the respect of their peers, the loyalty of the rank and file, and the hearts and trust of the people. That is precisely what we have in Chief Bettison, who brings with him nearly 3 decades of service to our great City as a member of the Detroit Police Department.”

“It is an honor to be selected by Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield to continue serving as the Detroit Police Chief under her administration,” Chief Bettison said in a press release. “During my time as chief, I have had the pleasure to work hand in hand with our Mayor-elect to keep the citizens of Detroit safe. Over the past year, the Detroit Police Department has witnessed violent crime continue to drop to historic lows in the city—and I am confident we will close out 2025 with even more historic low violent crime levels. My goal for the city in the years to come is to continue our efforts in pushing crime down, while enhancing overall public safety for all of our neighborhoods. I am excited that Madam Mayor Elect Sheffield is giving me another opportunity to continue to work in making Detroit one of the safest cities in America and I know with her guidance and support, this goal will become a reality.”

Watch our previous coverage

1-on-1 with Detroit's top cop: Chief Todd Bettison responds to recent violence

Interim Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison holds introductory press conference