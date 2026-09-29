CANTON, Mich. — A quick-thinking daycare worker stopped a potentially deadly situation after a toddler brought a loaded Glock pistol into a classroom at a Canton early learning center Monday morning.

Police say the gun belonged to the toddler's mother, a nurse, who has been arrested and could face formal charges as early as Wednesday. The toddler's father is a Detroit Police Department (DPD) officer, according to new information obtained by 7 News Detroit. DPD is not commenting on the case.

The incident unfolded at the Children's World Early Learning Center in Canton. Surveillance camera footage captured the moment a daycare worker noticed the child had a firearm and immediately intervened.

"That teacher — once recognized that a firearm was in the classroom — took immediate action," Police Chief Joseph Bialy said.

The firearm was still in a holster when the toddler brought it into the classroom, with the trigger and trigger guard completely covered. Canton police said that, combined with the worker's swift response, prevented anyone from being hurt.

Watch Randy Wimbley's report in the video player below:

Toddler brings gun to Canton daycare; Prosecutor reviewing case for charging decision for child's mother

The toddler's father, a Detroit police officer, is not expected to face charges. However, Canton police have reached out to DPD's internal affairs division.

"We also reached out to the department's internal affairs division; they're going to handle a separate investigation which will run concurrent with our criminal investigation," Bialy said.

The toddler's mother faces a misdemeanor charge that could result in up to 93 days in jail or a fine of up to $500. It remains unclear how long the child had access to the firearm. The toddler is currently with relatives.

The incident is the latest in a series of cases highlighting the dangers of unsecured firearms around children. Earlier this month, two Pontiac parents were charged after their 3-year-old son was shot and killed with their unsecured firearm. In May, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy launched a safe storage campaign urging gun owners to keep firearms out of children's reach.

"Thirty-nine cases of death or injury in Wayne County since 2020 because a young person found an unsecured firearm in their home," Worthy said in a video in May.

"The takeaway and the message here is no matter how busy our lives are, we have a greater responsibility if we're going to choose to own a firearm to make sure that it's safe," Bialy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

