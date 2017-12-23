Toddler critically injured after dog attack in Kalamazoo

2:14 PM, Dec 23, 2017

File image

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A dog attack in a southwestern Michigan home has left a toddler critically injured.

Police in Kalamazoo say the child was dropped off at the home and was being watched by a family friend when the attack occurred. The dog belonged to the family friend.

Police were called to the home about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The child was being treated at a hospital. The dog has been seized by Animal Control officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top