Toddler critically injured after dog attack in Kalamazoo

Partly Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 30°
File image
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A dog attack in a southwestern Michigan home has left a toddler critically injured.
Police in Kalamazoo say the child was dropped off at the home and was being watched by a family friend when the attack occurred. The dog belonged to the family friend.
Police were called to the home about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The child was being treated at a hospital. The dog has been seized by Animal Control officers.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.