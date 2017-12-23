Toddler critically injured after dog attack in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A dog attack in a southwestern Michigan home has left a toddler critically injured.

Police in Kalamazoo say the child was dropped off at the home and was being watched by a family friend when the attack occurred. The dog belonged to the family friend.

Police were called to the home about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The child was being treated at a hospital. The dog has been seized by Animal Control officers.