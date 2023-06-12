Toddler dies in accidental shooting after finding unsecured firearm in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Howell police have confirmed a child has died after finding an unsecured gun at a home in Howell.

Sunday evening at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the home in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane after receiving reports of an accidental shooting.

Police say a two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm — resulting in an accidental shooting. The child was taken by EMS to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation.

At this time, no other information is known about the circumstances of the shooting.

