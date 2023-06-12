Watch Now
News

Actions

Toddler dies in accidental shooting after finding unsecured firearm in Howell

Poster image - 2023-06-11T223056.235.jpg
WXYZ
Poster image - 2023-06-11T223056.235.jpg
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 22:39:08-04

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Howell police have confirmed a child has died after finding an unsecured gun at a home in Howell.

Sunday evening at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the home in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane after receiving reports of an accidental shooting.

Police say a two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm — resulting in an accidental shooting. The child was taken by EMS to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation.

At this time, no other information is known about the circumstances of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV