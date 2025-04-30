Watch Now
Toddler seriously injured after being mauled by dog in Taylor, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Taylor police say a toddler was seriously injured after she was mauled by a dog on Wednesday morning at Robbinwood Villa Mobile Home Park.

Police say the victim is 3 years old.

The child’s mother was outside doing yard work when the 3-year-old wandered off, police say.

Someone reportedly brought the injured girl back to the mom, and the mom then drove her child to the hospital.

Police say the child has serious injuries, with bites to the face, but that they do not appear to be life-threatening.

