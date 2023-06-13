Toddler who unintentionally shot itself identified as a child of a Dearborn police officer

(WXYZ) — The 2-1/2-year-old who managed to get their hands on a loaded weapon in Howell over the weekend is a child of a Dearborn police corporal, 7 Action News has learned.

Howell police said the toddler died after firing off a round around 6 p.m. Sunday in Howell's Rolling Oaks subdivision.

"I'm devastated by it. Even though I didn't know the folks, anytime something like that happens how can you not be," neighbor John McGlinchey said.

In a statement, Dearborn police said, "This incident is a serious personal family matter, and we are respecting the privacy of the officer and his family during this difficult time."

A source confirms the gun was not the officer's service weapon but little detail beyond that has been released as the investigation persists.

This tragedy comes less than two months after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed gun reform legislation that includes safe storage requirements. That law does not go into effect until next year.

"I have no problem with people having firearms in their homes, but when you do that comes responsibility, particularly if you have children, young children," Mcglinchey said.