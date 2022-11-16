Tom Brady, Larry David, other celebrities named in FTX suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of Hollywood and sports celebrities including Larry David and Tom Brady were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arguing that their celebrity status made them culpable for promoting the firm's failed business model.

FTX has been in the public eye for more than a week, after the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange ended up with billions of dollars worth of losses and had to seek bankruptcy protection.

The lawsuit names "Seinfeld" creator David, as well as star quarterback Brady, basketball players Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen Curry, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among several others.