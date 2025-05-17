Tornadoes touched down as severe storms moved through Michigan, NWS confirms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple tornadoes touched down in Michigan overnight Thursday after severe storms moved through the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes hit St. Charles, Gregory and Atlas, NWS said damage surveys confirmed.

An EF1 touched down at 12:03 a.m. Friday halfway between Stockbridge and Gregory, just north of M-106. It traveled 1.6 miles before lifting in Gregory at 12:05 a.m. Peak winds reached 90 mph.

NWS reported damage to trees, some uprooted and large limbs snapped. There was also structural damage to a shed roof near M-106 and Dutton Road. Hickory Ridge Farms also sustained significant damage to its barns.

Hickory Ridge Farms hit hard by storms in Livingston County

At 12:05 a.m. Friday, an EF0 tornado touched down in St. Charles in the area of Dempsey Road and Walnut Street near Kimberly Oaks Golf Club. It traveled 1.6 miles before lifting at 12:10 a.m. and had peak winds of 85 mph.

Trees were uprooted, NWS said. The tornado crossed the Bad River, and there was damage at Coal Miners' Park. Some homes and buildings were damaged by trees that uprooted or fell onto structures.

A third tornado touched down in Atlas at 12:35 a.m., according to NWS. The EFO traveled 1.2 miles. It had peak winds of 75 mph before lifting at 12:38 a.m. in Goodrich. The tornado developed near Maple Avenue and Atlas Road, causing damage to trees.

WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, Fox 17, reported three tornadoes on the west side of the state that night during severe weather.

