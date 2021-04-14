Total Health Care data hacked in cybersecurity incident; 'several' member accounts impacted

(WXYZ) — The personal information of "several" Total Health Care members was compromised due to a cybersecurity incident, the insurance agency said Wednesday. An investigation later found that there was no evidence that information was viewed or misused in any way, the company said.

The hack involved unauthorized access to several employee email accounts between Dec. 16, 2020, and Feb. 5, 2021. The email accounts,

which contained sensitive personal information, belonged to the company's members and physician partners.

“At Total Health Care we take our data protection responsibilities very seriously and share the frustration of those affected by this cybercrime incident, said Randy Narowitz, vice president of Total Health Care. “We will continue to work closely with our expert partners to protect those potentially impacted. We sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern that this issue may cause.”

Social security numbers, member identification, claims information and demographic details may have been compromised, the company said.

The company says out an abundance of caution, those impacted have been contacted directly and a variety of services and measures have been offered as a safeguard.

If you're concerned about whether your information was accessed during the breach, or have additional questions, contact Total Health Care toll-free at 1-866-590-8523. You can also visit www.thcmi.com.

