Total Solar Eclipse 2024: See when it starts, ends & hits near totality in your ZIP code

Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 02, 2024
(WXYZ) — Monday is the total solar eclipse, the much-anticipated event taking place across the country. While metro Detroit won't have full totality, much of the area will have near totality.

Watch our report from Luna Pier below, which will be in the path of totality

Luna Pier prepares for total solar eclipse amid construction woes

NASA has a website where you can track the solar eclipse and follow the path as it moves through your neighborhood.

In Downtown Detroit, there will be a max percent coverage of 99.4%. It will start at 1:58 p.m., hit the 99.4% at 3:14 p.m. and end at 4:27 p.m.

For Southfield, it will start at 1:58 p.m., peak at 3:14 p.m. with 98.9% coverage, and end at 4:27 p.m.

Check out the NASA website here

