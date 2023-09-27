Explore Meadow Brook Hall in the dark with Flashlight Tours starting Oct. 3

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Meadow Brook Hall has announced a new opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look inside the historic home through the Flashlight Tour, a guided tour of illuminated details of the estate often missed by or unavailable to visitors.

“See Meadow Brook Hall in a new light as its hidden details and exquisite craftsmanship are illuminated as never before with our exciting Flashlight Tours,” Meadow Brook Hall said.

The guided tour, Meadow Brook Hall say will take visitors “behind the ropes, under tables and inside cabinets to highlight the secret spaces you probably missed in the daylight.”

During the hour and a half-long tour, ten guests will tour dimly lit rooms to discover new sights and information inside Meadow Brook Halls’ expansive estate.

Tickets for the Flashlight Tour are $30 per person or $27 for members.

Tours will begin at 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday in October.

Purchasing tickets in advance is required.

For more information about the Flashlight Tour, click here.

