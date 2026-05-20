Tourist destination in Hell, Michigan, hits the market for $625,000

HELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A piece of Hell is for sale — Hell, Michigan, that is.

The 7-acre property, which has become a notorious tourist destination in Livingston County, is now on the market for $625,000. The listing includes 3.5 developed acres with a souvenir shop, ice cream parlor, mini golf course, wedding chapel, and more.

John Colone, the man who turned Hell into a fun family destination, is the one selling it all.

"Just a lot of fun," Colone said.

WXYZ John Colone

Colone opened what became the Gateway to Hell in 1998. The souvenir shop sells magnets, hoodies, license plates, and more — all mementos to prove you've been to Hell and back. Inside the shop is an ice cream stand called the Creamatory, an appropriate name for ice cream made in Hell, Michigan.

Colone designed and assembled the property himself, including the mini golf course and a chapel where visitors can get married.

The town of Hell dates back to 1841, and Colone's attraction has drawn visitors from near and far.

WXYZ Hell, Michigan

"One of those bucket list items. I wanted to just drive out here and see what it was all about," Matt Stiller, visiting Hell from Wyoming, Michigan, said.

"It's so cute out here. So pretty. There's lots to do. There's the souvenir shop, the ice cream shop. It's a good time over here," Kayla Tursell, visiting Hell from Howell, Michigan, said.

Now, at 80 years old, Colone says he's ready for some time to himself.

WXYZ Hell, Michigan

"You know, I'm 80 years old, and I just wanted some John Time," Colone said.

The Vietnam veteran has a remarkable history. He was shot 4 times and declared legally dead during the war before miraculously coming back to life. He returned to Pinckney, where he owned a successful Chrysler dealership. His foray into Hell began when he traded in a car for a piece of the property.

WXYZ Hell, Michigan

After decades of raising Hell, Colone says he hopes a new owner will take over and bring the place new life.

"It's gonna be sad. To me it will be, not to anybody else," Colone said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

