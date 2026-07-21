Tow truck driver killed after colliding with semi tractor in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A tow truck driver is dead after crashing into the driver of a semi tractor in Sterling Heights early Tuesday morning.

Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of southbound Mound Road at Dobry Drive.

Investigators said that the driver of the tractor was heading south on Mound Road and was going through a green light when the tow truck driver ran the red light at Mound. The two vehicles collided, with the tow truck driver being ejected from the vehicle.

After life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the tow truck driver, a 29-year-old from Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi tractor driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating the crash, and we're told that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident. If you have any information on this incident, contact Traffic Specialist Officer Halapi at bhalapi@sterlingheights.gov or (586)446-2924.