Tow truck driver reportedly shoots, kills suspect trying to rob him

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a tow truck driver who was targeted by an armed robber fought back and killed the gunman.

It happened on Young St. when police say the suspect targeted the driver, not knowing he had a CPL and was ready to fight back.

One man who lives on the street said he hear 6-8 shots near the area of Kelly and Outer Dr. We're told the suspect had ties to the area.

"You have to get these crooks off the street one way or another," one neighbor said.

The tow truck driver was in a truck labeled TK junk car removal. We stopped by the business to find out his side of the story, but no one answered.

Some towing company owners say this reveals a problem in the industry. Some insurance companies will not cover the full liability that comes with tow truck drivers carrying a gun.

"I don't know anybody that will cover your civil liability and that is why we promote education," Bill Kucyck, the owner of ACtion Impact Firearms and Training Center, said.

He says when insurance options are limited - training is key.

"We will go to the gun range and practice. It is all about safety and going home at the end of your shift," he said.

Lenny Baldwin is the owner of U WIN Towing in St Clair County - which also services Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

He says when he worked for other companies he was not allowed to carry a weapon.

Bee says he pays for the insurance available, encourages his drivers to get a CPL if they want and trains them.

He wants his drivers to have the ability to defend themselves.

"It worries me every day, and my drivers know that," Bee said.

There is no indication the tow truck driver will face any charges, but Detroit Police say they will hand the investigation over to the prosecutor's office for review. In Detroit Kim Russell 7 Action News. ))