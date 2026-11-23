The holiday shopping season is in full swing and for parents, that means the hunt is on for the perfect toy.

With trends changing so quickly, what are kids actually asking for this year? I went to a local toy store to see what's flying off the shelf.

See the full story in the video below

Toy shop owner details the hottest holiday toys & gifts for kids

“November first the season kicks off. Very busy. Very busy around here," Julie Everitt, the co-owner of Whistle Stop Hobby and Toy in St. Clair Shores, said.

For 56 years, Everitt said her family-run toy store has been going strong.

There’s no dull moment. Everyday is a happy day at whistle stop," she said.

With the changing times, it's not always easy to find that one toy to bring forth affordable holiday joy.

“Find that perfect toy for that perfect age that can be unique and different," Everitt said.

Angela Melkus was at the shop with her son. She said she was getting ideas of what he likes.

"I love it. I feel really good when I see him light up," Melkus said.

This year, people are enjoying sensory-type toys that tend to be on the cheaper side, like squishies that cost around $10 that kids can hold, mold and mesh.

But above all else, Everitt said she can't keep Pokemon trading cards on their shelves, a holiday hit that could leave a dent in your wallet.

"Word gets out and they’re running in here to get the Pokemon. Half a day and we’re sold out," Everitt said.

And she says if Pokemon card’s aren’t in stock — not to worry, because there’s other Pokemon options… like this model kit to build — or story books to learn more about the universe — or LEGOs… of course.

Other items like Tickle Me Elmo are making a comeback, or puppets for play. The gifts always have a strong name in the game, making a good gift-giving possibility for a parent trying to understand their kids' wishes.