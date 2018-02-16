Toy Story Land to open at Walt Disney World on June 30

(WXYZ) - The much anticipated Toy Story Land will officially open to the public on June 30, 2018, at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Guests visiting Toy Story Land will "shrink" to the size of a toy and have fun with characters like Woody, Jessie, Buzz and Any's other toys.

Some of the attractions include Slinky Dog Dash, a roller coaster Andy assembled from his mega coaster play kit, the Alien Swirling Saucers and a new carnival game box to experience Toy Story Mania.

On top fo that, Woody's Lunch Box will serve up food and old-fashioned soda floats.

"The entire land will serve as a visual celebration of toys, with Crayons, Cooties, Green Army Men, Rubik's Cubes, Tinkertoys, and other familiar toys and game pieces incorporated into the land's design," the blog reads.

For more information, click here.