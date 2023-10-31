Toyota more than doubles investment and job creation at North Carolina battery plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Toyota will invest an additional $8 billion in the hybrid and electric vehicle battery factory it's constructing in North Carolina.

The investment more than doubles the company's prior investments and expected number of new jobs.

The Japanese automotive manufacturer projects the new investment will bring the job creation total to more than 5,000 when the plant begins operations in 2025.

The location near Greensboro will serve as Toyota's epicenter of lithium-ion battery production in North America.

It will be a key supplier for the Kentucky-based plant tasked with building Toyota's first U.S.-made electric vehicles.