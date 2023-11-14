Track the UAW ratification vote statuses for Ford, GM and Stellantis

It's been nearly three weeks since the UAW reached what it called a "historic" tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, and historic agreements with both General Motors and Stellantis quickly followed.

The agreements, which include a 25% pay raise over the life of the contract, the restoration of the cost-of-living adjustment, increased time off and more, are now being voted on by union members.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke on Nov. 8 about the process of getting the tentative agreements with the Big Three, and once again reiterated his support for the contracts, urging workers to vote yes on them.

The union has websites where people can track the status of the votes. You can check them out below.

On Monday, production workers at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville voted down the contract. 57% of workers at Kentucky Truck and 50.4% of production workers at Louisville voted against the contract, however, skilled trade workers at both plants voted to approve the contract.

At the Michigan Assembly Plant however, the contract has major support with more than 81% production workers and 84% of skilled trade voting for the contract.