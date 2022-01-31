Tracking a big winter storm this week

Metro Detroit's first shot at a decent snow storm is here but more details need to be ironed out as we get closer.

Synopsis:

Temps will finally warm up to kick off the work week with highs going above 32° for the first time in nearly two weeks. Ironically, while this warm up is happening a powerful Winter storm will also be taking shape.

This storm will make landfall on Monday on the Northwest Coast. Once this happens, our weather balloons will get a better sampling of the atmosphere and the storm - this will increase the accuracy leading to a better forecast. The most crucial part of this forecast will be the position of a strong area of high pressure. This will determine the track of the heaviest snow banding.

At the time of writing this article we are in the second stage Winter Storm forecasting - 4-5 Days Out. During this stage we can see the storm coming but the details are still out of reach. That will change Monday.

Mike Taylor Storm Forecasting

What We Know

This storm could be one of the biggest for Detroit. Every forecast model has displayed impressive snow totals. If this is the case Monday night and the position of the steering high pressure calls for it - confidence will be high for a historic snowfall in Detroit.

Mike Taylor Some trends are as high as 16"+

Mike Taylor What we know

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor