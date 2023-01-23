Tracking a snow storm for Wednesday

After a dry and mild start to January the pattern is shifting in favor of Winter. We're already focused on another storm near the west coast moving south while gaining strength & moisture. This system will be heading this bringing heavy snow for the middle of the week.

Mike Taylor Storm out west

Wednesday is the Day

This storm arrives Tuesday night with impacts beginning as early as Wednesday morning for areas along and south of I-94. Once the snow begins, it'll be heavy and steady at times through the afternoon and evening. Conditions are not expected to improve until Thursday morning.

Mike Taylor Futurecast - snowfall

The snow forecast is within the 3" - 5" range based on the current track and temperature profiles of the atmosphere. Exceeding these amounts is possible south of M-59 and additionally clarity is expected as we get closer.

Mike Taylor Winter Storm Forecasting

We'll keep you up to date on the storm as we get closer.

