Tracking a Winter Storm this weekend

The wintry week continues with yet another winter storm in the forecast. This one will be the most disruptive for travel bringing a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Synopsis:

The storm in question is just off the West Coast and is set to make landfall sometime tomorrow near Baja California. It will then race across the country heading this way, thanks to an active storm track sitting over Metro Detroit. This has been the case all week, which is why our weather has been so active lately with several rounds of wintry weather since Monday.

The track is EVERYTHING with this storm when determining precipitation types and impacts. Based on what we know at this moment - the Detroit area will be on the northwestern fringes of this storm meaning we'll be impacted in some way by wintry conditions.

Here's the Scoop:

A Local Look:

You'll notice some consistency in the transition zone (the pink color) where areas south of M-59 have a high chance of a wintry mix instead of all snow.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

