Tracking more snow to end the week

The month of February has really caught us up on snowfall this season and it looks like it'll strike again. Temps return to February norms with a 30° drop on Wednesday setting the stage for snowfall Thursday night - Friday morning.

Mike Taylor

Expected snow accumulation will be enough to shovel with the heaviest amounts falling Thursday night and Friday morning. Early thinking is that the snow won't stop there and could continue through lunchtime bringing another 1" by Friday afternoon.

Mike Taylor

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

