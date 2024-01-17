Tracking two rounds of snow this week

As the cold briefly retreats and most of the schools open up, snow takes aim at Metro Detroit this week. Thursday and Friday mornings could get slick due to weak systems passing by bringing up to 4" or more by Friday morning.

Mike Taylor Snow forecast for Thursday and Friday morning combined

This is a two day forecast map since the snow will not fall all at once. You can see below, that it's actually the result of two separate systems.

Mike Taylor Two rounds of snow this week

One thing to keep in mind for Thursday morning is the effectiveness of salt. Temps will be colder than 32°, which slows down the effectiveness. This means the roads could be slick for a longer period of time.

Mike Taylor Temps for Thursday morning

