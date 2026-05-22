Trader Joe's announces it's opening a store in Farmington Hills

(WXYZ) — Trader Joe's announced it is opening a store in Farmington Hills as part of a nationwide expansion in 14 states.

According to Trader Joe's, the store will be located at 27658 Middlebelt Rd., which is at the intersection of 12 Mile and Middlebelt.

This will be the 10th Trader Joe's location in the State of Michigan. An opening date has not yet been set.

Other metro Detroit stores are located in:

