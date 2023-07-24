Trader Joe's recalls certain cookies because they may contain rocks

(WXYZ) — Trader Joe's is recalling certain cookies because they may contain rocks.

According to the recall post on the company’s website, Trader Joe's was alerted by their supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies that some products could have rocks in them.

Here’s the list of potentially impacted products:



Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Customers are advised not to eat the cookies and to return them to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact customer service at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time).

For more information, click here.

