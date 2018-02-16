Traffic at metro Detroit gun shop spikes after mass shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Gun stocks often rise after mass shootings, as well as gun sales.

But for one firearms shop in Southfield, that isn't necessarily true.

Bill Kucyk is the owner of Action Impact.

He said he hasn't noticed an uptick in sales, but he has seen more foot traffic coming through the doors and more customers asking about semi-automatic guns.

"The phones have been ringing off the hook all day long," he said.

Since Wednesday's shooting, Kucyk says his gun sales haven't increased but inquiries have, including those looking for firearms training.

He believes that's common in many gun shops across the country.

"When people start talking about gun control, my traffic flow and my sales will in fact increase, because people are afraid that something they may want to own is eventually going to be banned. So the stronger the language gets about banning firearms, our sales will increase."

Authorities say the suspect in the Florida school shooting used an AR-15 rifle.

Action Impact does sell semi-automatic rifles, but Bill says his customers hardly buy this weapon.

Legally, 18-year-olds can purchase those types of guns, but he chooses not to sell it anyone under the age of 21.

Bill and his employees will not sell a gun to anyone who makes them uncomfortable.

"It has to be in the back of your mind somewhere, so make sure that you check all the boxes, make sure that you interview this person and let's try and ascertain that they have legitimate reasons for purchasing this firearm."

Bill says many area gun shop owners will call each other and let them know if a customer came in and made them uncomfortable.