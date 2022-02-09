Traffic halted at Montana/Alberta border crossing again, RCMP beginning enforcement

HELENA (KTVH) — Traffic has been halted again on the Canadian side of the Sweetgrass/Coutts border crossing between Montana and Alberta.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told The Montana Television Network Wednesday traffic was no longer flowing in the northbound or southbound lanes due to the protester blockade. RCMP noted traffic had not been flowing since around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Please be advised the north and southbound lanes to the Coutts border crossing are now closed due to protester's blockade. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 9, 2022

The blockade at Coutts has now been going on for over a week in conjunction with blockades and protests at other Canada/United States border crossings. Participants are protesting Canadian COVID restrictions including a Canadian mandate that truckers must quarantine for two weeks if passing into the country without a COVID vaccination.

The largest concentration of protesters is about 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Coutts at Milk River.

RCMP says they have set up a location near Milk River on Crown land (Canadian government-managed property) for protesters to legally protest without blocking the flow of traffic.

Beginning Wednesday afternoon, RCMP will be ticketing individuals who remain on the highway and say they will be increasing enforcement in “stages” for those that choose not to leave.

RCMP noted that their primary concern right now is getting traffic moving and ensuring the safety of all.

The Sweetgrass/Coutts border crossing is the busiest port of entry for both Montana and Alberta. An estimated $44 million in goods travel through the border crossing each day.