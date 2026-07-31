(WXYZ) — Drivers along I-94 will see a major traffic pattern shift as the next phase of the Restore 94 Project begins.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the next phase of the project will be working on the road and bridges of eastbound I-94 from east of I-275 to west of Michigan Ave.

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Traffic shift along eastbound I-94 between I-275 & Michigan Ave. begins Saturday

Crews will switch the eastbound I-94 traffic pattern across the median into shared lanes of the original westbound I-94 side with a barrier wall between them.

On Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., eastbound I-94, east of I-275, will be shifted to the shared westbound lanes in the morning.

MDOT said it's expected to take most of the day to open the on/off ramps as pavement markings and others must be added to the roadway.

Traffic heading to Detroit Metro Airport should use I-275 to Eureka Rd. during the switch.

Once the traffic is shifted, the ramps below will remain closed through mid 2027.



SB Wayne Rd ramp to EB I-94 (Detour: WB I-94 to Haggerty Rd to EB I-94)

SB Merriman Rd ramp to EB I-94 (Detour: WB I-94 to Vining Rd to EB I-94)

EB I-94 ramp to Ecorse Rd (Detour: EB I-94 to SB US-24 to Ecorse Rd)

Then, from 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, northbound and southbound Beech Daly will be close at I-94 for bridge demolition. Drivers can use Ecorse or Van Born roads to Telegraph or other local routes.