Traffic shift complete on I-94 between I-275 and Michigan Ave.; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Monday is the first day for a major traffic shift with big implications for people heading to and from Detroit Metro Airport.

Eastbound I-94 traffic has now been moved into the shared lanes on the westbound side of the highway between I-275 and Michigan Ave.

What you need to know at the link in the comments

Traffic shift complete on I-94 between I-275 and Michigan Ave.

It's part of the next phase of the Restore I-94 project.

Over the weekend, several ramps were closed as work crews shifted the lanes over. Now, the southbound Wayne Rd. ramp to eastbound I-94, the southbound Merriman Rd. ramp to eastbound I-94 and the eastbound I-94 ramp to Ecorse Rd. are all shut down. The work is expected to last through mid 2027.

Monday morning was the first rush hour commute after the lane shift. Now, vehicles traveling in both directions of I-94 will have only two lanes open, compared to the normal three lanes.