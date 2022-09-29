Train derails with more than a dozen cars off tracks in Warren; several roads closed

(WXYZ) — Warren police say a train carrying more than 150 cars has a partial derailment on Thursday morning in the southern part of the city.

Police say about 20 cars went off the track in the area of Schoenherr Rd. and Stephens, which is near Groesbeck Ave.

Responders arrived and confirmed there were no injuries.

Mayor Jim Fouts said three of the train cars that went off the tracks were tankers containing chlorine gas, but there has been no leak detected. The chlorine tankers are already upright.

Police, fire, HAZMAT and the Canadian National Railway crews are on scene conducting the investigation.

Several roads will be closed throughout the day and possibly into Friday morning. Those include:



10 Mile Rd between Groesbeck & Schoenherr

Schoenherr Rd between 10 Mile & Stephens

Stephens west of Schoenherr.



“Thankfully we do not have any injuries or any major environmental concerns as a result of this train derailment. We are encouraging the public to avoid the area so that crews can work to clear the derailment as fast as possible. We will continue to keep the public advised of any new information related to this incident," Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.



