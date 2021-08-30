Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Winter Tour 2021 with a performance scheduled in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced plans to return touring beginning November 17, 2021.

The multi-platinum, progressive rock group's Winter Tour will be in Detroit Tuesday, December 28 at Little Caesars Arena.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across the United States.

The tour coincides with the 25th anniversary of its landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you," said TSO's director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. "We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com