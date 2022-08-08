Trash pickup delays possible in Detroit due to staffing and resource challenges

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is asking residents for their patience with possible trash pickup delays.

Detroit Public Works says GFL and waste management are working through staffing and resource challenges.

Due to the shortage of waste contractors, some households may experience 1-2 day delay in trash and recycling collection.

Residents are being asked to keep containers and bulk items at the curb until they are picked up.

The city will not issue tickets for items properly left at the curb in areas with delayed collection.

"Unfortunately, employers and individuals everywhere are still being impacted by staffing issues and equipment challenges and our trash collection vendors are no exception," said DPW Director Ron Brundidge. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our residents as these companies work to resolve this issue."

You can find out your scheduled collection dates here https://detroitmi.gov/

You may also sign up to receive text alert reminders the day before their next scheduled pickup by texting your street address to 313-800-7905.

