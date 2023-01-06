Traverse City emergency room staff claims $1 million Powerball Prize

(WXYZ) — It was a lucky day for The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City in late October.

Michigan Lottery says the club, comprised of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from Traverse City, matched the five white balls (13-19-36-39-59) in the Oct. 31 Powerball drawing to win $1 million.

The winning ticket was bought at the CVS pharmacy on West Front Street in Traverse City, according to Michigan Lottery.

“I purchased a Powerball ticket the afternoon of the drawing and then checked the results the next morning at about 4:30 a.m. When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work," said Bernard Bossert Jr, the club’s representative, in a statement.

The club members received about $12,800 each.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays,” said Bossert Jr.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $325 million for Saturday’s drawing.