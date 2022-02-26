Watch
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation

Julie Fletcher/AP
In this March 22, 2012 file photo, protestors, Lakesha Hall, of Sanford, center, and her son, Calvin Simms, right, participate in a rally for Trayvon Martin, the black teenager who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Fla. The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. <br/><br/>
Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 26, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. Martin's final night began with a convenience store run, a quick trip for candy and something to drink. It ended in a confrontation with a neighborhood watch volunteer, a shot fired, the 17-year-old dead on the street. It might have been expected to end there -- the violent deaths of Black teenagers have rarely drawn even fleeting attention. But this was an exception, and the effects still ripple.

