Treasure seekers hit the road for 'Michigan's Longest Garage Sale'

(WXYZ — Right now, hundreds of people are traveling along US 12 in southern Michigan searching for hidden gems, participating in what's billed as Michigan's longest garage sale.

Today through Sunday is the “US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale,” which is a trail of garage sales that the run from Detroit all the way to New Buffalo.

More than 200 miles of hidden treasures await!

Shari Wilcox, who is taking part in the garage sale, describes the "creepy dolls that give you a little scary look if you look too close."

Tom Miller said he hits the garage sale annually.

"Oh this was a kind of unique item here, this was a gummy maker," he said.

Shari said people start in Ypsilanti at the "crack of dawn" and then move as far west as they can along US 12.

Tom said he'll probably hit about 20-25 garage sales today.

Rhonda Wolff said she's done it at least four or five times.

Along the trail you’ll find a bit of everything, and I mean everything.

"What do you think the oddest thing you have here is?" I asked.

"I’d say the oddest thing might have to be these guys right here," said Harry.

One might describe them as little devil angel babies.

"Some people like them, some people think they’re cute," he said.

Homeowners take part in the sale. Shari said she's had between 80 to 100 people there in the last 3 or so hours.

Business owners participate, too.

"A lot of them make, from what I’ve been told, 40% of their money for the year," said Brian Shockley, who was shopping along the sale.

Many mark it in their calendar as a holiday.

"It’s not a birthday present or anything like that, it’s a 'what did you find junkin?'" said Tom.

But many tell me it’s the memories along the way that are the real treasure.

You have until Sunday to come look for treasures yourself.