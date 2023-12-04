Treasury creates new strike force as US and China pursue crackdown on illicit fentanyl trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is announcing a new strike force to help combat illicit fentanyl trafficking.

The move comes as the U.S. and China step up efforts to stop the movement of the powerful opioid and drug-making materials into the U.S.

The Counter-Fentanyl Strike Force will bring together personnel and intelligence from throughout the Treasury Department to more effectively collaborate on stopping the flow of drugs into the country.

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at a November meeting in California that China is telling its chemical companies to curtail shipments to Latin America of the materials used to produce fentanyl.