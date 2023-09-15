Watch Now
Treat Dreams closing Midtown Detroit shop after 8 years

Treats Dreams
The French Cow is taking over Treat Dream’s Midtown location to serve sweet and savory crêpes, along with coffee, an assortment of baguette sandwiches and a limited menu of Treat Dreams ice cream.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 09:54:17-04

Treat Dreams, a popular ice cream shop in Midtown, announced it is closing the Midtown location after this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, the shop said that the location along Cass Ave. in the Cass Corridor will be open for its last day on Sunday, Sept. 17.

"We have enjoyed meeting each and every one of you since opening in April 2015. We are so appreciative to all of you for letting us be a part of the neighborhood," the post said.

The owner said they are working to sell pints still in the Midtown area, and the Treat Dreams location in Ferndale, Madison Heights and Grosse Pointe Woods will remain open.

