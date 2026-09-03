Tree & power lines crash through homes in Madison Heights after overnight storms

Trees and power lines have been knocked down overnight following severe storms rolling through the area.

See the latest report in the video below

Tree falls through home in Madison Heights aver overnight storms

In Madison Heights, a tree crashed through a home and also took down power lines.

The person who is living in the home said he believes lightning struck the tree which sent it into the home.

Then, across the street, lighting struck a transformer and knocked down the power line, sending it through a detached garage across the street.

Earnest Williams tells us the tree came through his bedroom, and he got his family out of the home without any injuries.