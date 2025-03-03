Trial begins Monday for woman charged in Swan Boat Club crash that killed 2 kids

The trial for the woman accused in the deadly boat club tragedy in Monroe County last year will begin on Monday.

Marshella Chidester, 66, was allegedly drunk when she crashed into Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on April 20, 2024. Two children died and 15 other people were injured.

She faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Previous coverage: 'It’s horrific': Driver in deadly Swan Boat Club crash breaks her silence

Earlier this month, a Walker hearing was held to determine if Chidester's statements to law enforcement officers would be admissible for trial. A judge denied the attempt to suppress statements taken at the crash site.

In the video from the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Chidester said she passed out and has had seizures. She also admitted to drinking “a little bit.”

Watch bodycam videos below:

On her way back home from a restaurant on April 24, Chidester slammed her car into Swan Boat Club, where a kid's birthday party was being held. The crash resulted in the death of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips.

As first responders arrived on the scene, Chidester can be seen questioned by deputies about the incident.

“You can’t pick and choose. Finally, the last officer knew halfway talking to her to read her Miranda rights,” Colovos said.

Related video: Mother of 2 kids killed in Swan Boat Club crash testifies at preliminary exam

The judge said the questions she was asked by authorities were standard.

At another hearing, the judge also ruled the Chidester's blood-alcohol test results could be used in court.

A Monroe County sheriff's deputy who performed a field sobriety test and then took Chidester to the hospital said her BAC was .18. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

Chidester sat down with 7 News Detroit last May to share what happened from her point of view.

“I just want people to know how very, very disturbed I am by the situation. I don’t remember what happened. I can only say that I’ve been praying for everyone that’s been injured,” Chidester told us at her home, which is just feet from the boat club.

She claims she doesn’t remember anything that led to the crash due to her neuropathy and heart problems. She also says she has a history of seizures and her memory goes out during her episodes, which is what she says believes happened that day. She hadn't driven after her latest seizure in October. After six months seizure-free she felt comfortable getting behind the wheel when she believes it happened again April 20.

“I think I had a seizure,” Chidester said. “I think when I got in the car, that’s what happened — had the seizure, put my foot on the accelerator and into the building.”