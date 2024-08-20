Trial continues Tuesday for security guards charged in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The trial will continue Tuesday for the case against John Sieberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree in the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran.

The three former security guards at Northland Mall are charged with involuntary manslaughter in Cochran's death.

On Monday, a jury was seated after selection in the morning, then the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements, and a first witness was called to the stand.

"Sieberling, King and Maree are criminally responsible for his death, and evidence will show they ignored his pleas for help," said the prosecutor.

The defense pushed back, arguing security never meant to kill Mckenzie and never used excessive force.

"You’re not going to hear anything about chokeholds, kicking or blatant disregard. Officers thought they were providing security and safety for the mall," said the defense attorney.

Back in 2014, cell phone video exposed by 7 News Detroit reporter Simon Shaykhet showed four former guards pepper spray and hold Cochran face down while he screamed “I can’t breathe” after refusing to leave.

Cochran later died from asphyxiation.

After prosecutors declined to file charges, years later, the case was re-opened at the request of family, and in 2021, Lucius Hamilton, John Sieberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were all charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to a court filing, Hamilton pleaded guilty during a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 16 and is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Haunting cell phone video showed him face down, handcuffed and begging for help. Security guards placed a knee in his back. He was already pepper sprayed, after refusing to leave the mall.

McKenzie‘s family says disturbing images and chilling admissions by security officers still haunt them every day, including one who admitted in civil court that they said, “Whatever you do, do not let him up. Don’t let him get up.” Another adding, "I found out later that night he was dead.”