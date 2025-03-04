Trial continues Tuesday for suspect in deadly Swan Boat Club crash; here's what happened on day 1

The trial for Marshella Chidester, the woman charged in the Swan Boat Club crash that killed 2 kids last year, resumes on Tuesday.

It's alleged that Chidester was drunk at the time of the crash. She claims she has a history of seizures and does not remember anything.

Watch below: Coverage from the first day of the trial

Jury seated in trial of woman charged in Swan Boat Club crash that killed 2 kids

On Monday, a jury was seated in the trial and eight witnesses took the stand in Monroe County Circuit Court.

One of those witnesses, Kristyn Sigler, threw the birthday party at the club when the crash happened. Her two Godchildren, 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, were killed when Chidester's car came barreling through the wall.

There was a very loud, sounded like a bomb," Sigler said.

Sigler said that Chidester's car pinned Alanah's body against a door frame. She pulled Zayne out from under the car.

"I said, 'Do you know who you are?' He said, 'Yes Zayn.' I said, 'Do you know who I am?' He said, 'Yes god mama,'" she said.

Video brought forth by the second witness shows the chaos inside the boat house minutes after the crash. You can hear a woman screaming and crying asking, "who is it? who is under the car?"

The fourth and fifth witnesses said that amid the chaos, Chidester appeared drunk and kept repeating that she passed out.

Chidester faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Outside the court, Chidester's attorney, Bill Colovos, said he believes the biggest hurdle will be proving that Chidester was not drunk.

However, the prosecution says Chidester was, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Chidester's blood-alcohol content was .18, more than twice the legal limit.

Near the end of the day on Monday, body camera video was played of Chidester being escorted out of the boat house.

In the video from the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Chidester said she passed out and has had seizures. She also admitted to drinking “a little bit.”

Watch bodycam videos below:

'I passed out.' Body cam video shows driver after Swan Boat Club crash

Marshella Chidester said she wouldn't let herself drive in new bodycam video

Chidester sat down with 7 News Detroit last May to share what happened from her point of view.

“I just want people to know how very, very disturbed I am by the situation. I don’t remember what happened. I can only say that I’ve been praying for everyone that’s been injured,” Chidester told us at her home, which is just feet from the boat club.

She claims she doesn’t remember anything that led to the crash due to her neuropathy and heart problems. She also says she has a history of seizures and her memory goes out during her episodes, which is what she says believes happened that day. She hadn't driven after her latest seizure in October. After six months seizure-free she felt comfortable getting behind the wheel when she believes it happened again April 20.

Previous coverage: 'It’s horrific': Driver in deadly Swan Boat Club crash breaks her silence