Trial in plot to kidnap, kill Gov. Whitmer begins today in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WXYZ) — Four men who are accused of devising a plan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in federal court today.

The trial against Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, and Daniel Harris will take place in Grand Rapids.

They are facing life in prison for allegedly conspiring to kidnap the governor.

Fox, Croft, and Harris are also facing an additional charge of conspiracy to weapons of mass destruction.

Two other men metro Detroit men, Ty Garbin of Hartland and Kaleb Franks of Waterford, have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Both are now considered federal witnesses and will testify against their alleged partners.

The trial is expected to last at least a month.

"What the government is going to have to prove is that that the defendants did take some steps," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

The evidence in this came seems to be solid. It includes guns and even a taser Adam Fox showed off and said he would use on the governor.

Jury selection for the trial begins today.