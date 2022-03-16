Trial resuming for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will resume Thursday after a three-day break because of a COVID-19 case.

A judge says there have been “no further complications.”

The trial was suspended because the virus had struck a key participant, who hasn't been publicly identified.

Masks are optional for everyone in court.

Only one prosecutor and one juror wore a mask last week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy.

Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government in 2020 into a plot to kidnap Whitmer because of the restrictions she imposed during the early months of the pandemic.