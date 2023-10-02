Trial to begin for woman charged in 2022 deadly crash with charity bike ride

IONIA, Mich. — The trial of Mandy Benn begins Monday— more than a year after a crash that killed 2 cyclists and severely hurt 3 more.

The now 43-year-old faces multiple charges relating to the deaths of Michael Salhaney and Edward Erickson — including 2 felonies carrying 15-year sentences.

Salhaney and Erickson were part of a 3-day endurance ride benefiting Make-A-Wish Michigan, which was to span across most of the state.

They were riding along Stage Road, just north of East Nickle Plate Road in Ionia County on July 30, 2022, when the SUV Benn was driving crossed the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, veering into the group.

Daren Bower / WXMI Police investigate the scene of a vehicle hitting several bikes (right) in Ionia County on Saturday.

Benn received medical treatment at the scene and was arrested.

During pre-trial hearings in November, witnesses testified Benn was acting erratically that day and recording suicidal thoughts in audio messages to a Facebook chat moments before the crash.

“I just want to find somewhere and kill myself… I’m not exaggerating; I want to die,”

Audio messages attributed to Mandy Benn, recorded just before the deadly crash on July 30, 2022.

Police allege they found multiple narcotics when they searched the SUV she'd been driving and toxicology reports showed she is believed to have been on Suboxone, Hydrocodone, and Lorazepam at the time of the crash.

Benn is alleged to have a history of both driving under the influence of amphetamines and recording live videos to social media while driving.

The trial begins at 8:30 Monday morning in Ionia County's 8th Circuit Court.