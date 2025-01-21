Trinity Health acquires 3 additional surgical robots to help with medical care

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — To aid with surgeries at it's locations in Ann Arbor, Livonia and Chelsea, Trinity Health has acquired three additional Next Generation Surgical Robots.

The Ann Arbor and Chelsea hospitals got da Vinci 5 robots, while the Livonia location got a da Vinci Xi robot. The first surgery using the new robotic system was performed at the Chelsea Hospital last month.

These new robots now give Trinity Health robotic surgery systems statewide. Trinity Health says that robotic surgery is less invasive compared to traditional open surgery. The health benefits include less pain, less blood loss, less scarring, and shorter recovery times. JKey features of the new system include enhanced imaging, improved precision, and more comfort for the patient.

"As a surgeon, I'm fortunate that Trinity Health provides me with the most advanced tools, enabling me to deliver the highest quality care and the best possible outcomes for my patients," said Amanda McClure, M.D., a colorectal surgeon and chair of the Robotic Surgery Steering Committee at Trinity Health Michigan. “These technologically advanced systems enhance vision, precision, and control, all while providing me with real-time feedback. Anyone considering surgery should carefully research their options, including whether robotic surgery is appropriate for them. It's important to choose a highly trained and experienced robotic surgeon and to ensure the provider has capacity to schedule the procedure promptly.”

Last year, Trinity Health hospitals performed more than 7,000 procedures with da Vinci robots, with that number expected to grow in 2025.