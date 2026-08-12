Trinity Health Ann Arbor becomes first hospital in Midwest to implant leadless pacemaker

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Trinity Health Ann Arbor has become the first hospital in the Midwest to implant a next-generation leadless pacemaker, the health care provider announced.

The implementation is part of a FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study, which will evaluate advancements in cardiac pacing technology.

The procedure was performed on Thursday, August 6, with the technology designed to enable the heart's upper and lower chambers to work together more naturally.

Trinity Health

“Advances in electrophysiology are happening at a remarkable pace, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of it all, offering innovative therapies that can improve both quality of life and longevity for our patients,” said Jihn D. Han, M.D., electrophysiologist and medical director of the Electrophysiology Lab at Trinity Health Ann Arbor in a press release. “Being selected as the first site in Michigan for this study reflects our commitment to providing patients access to promising new therapies and advancing the science of cardiovascular medicine.”

For more information about Trinity Health Ann Arbor's cardiovascular services, click here.