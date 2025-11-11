YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Trinity Health's Ann Arbor hospital will undergo a $60.5 million renovation and expansion over the next three years, the health care company announced on Monday.

Watch our report from the 6 a.m. show

Trinity Health announces new renovation, expansion to Emergency Department at Ann Arbor hospital

Construction of the space — which will include renovation of the 44,600 square foot existing Emergency Department, an adjacent dialysis area, and a 13,100 square foot expansion — is expected to be finished in late 2028. The construction is set to start later this month.

Trinity Health Ann Arbor will remain fully operational during this construction.

The main goals of the project, according to the company, are capacity expansion, enhanced patient and family experience, support for staff and better facilities.

“Everyone in our community depends on a strong Emergency Department, one that delivers timely, high-quality care in a setting designed for today’s health care realities,” said David Vandenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston. “That’s exactly what this project delivers. It’s a win for our patients, their families, and our dedicated colleagues who show up every day to provide exceptional care. I commend Alonzo, our Board, and Trinity Health for their vision and commitment to providing excellent care. This investment reflects a deep understanding of where health care is, where it is headed, and a bold willingness to meet that future head-on.”

This project is being fully funded through designated capital investment dollars from both Trinity Health's national system office and Trinity Health Ann Arbor.