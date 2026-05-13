Trinity Health asking for the public's help with Community Health Survey

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Trinity Health is surveying patients in an effort to assess, prioritize, and address the needs of the communities they serve.

The five hospitals in Southeast Michigan are partnering for this 2026 Community Health Needs Assessment survey. As a non-profit healthcare organization, the federal government requires Trinity to conduct these surveys every three years.

Anyone who lives in Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, or Wayne County is encouraged to participate in this survey.

“The needs identified by the community through the CHNA process guide our local strategic initiatives every three years,” said Dr. Chiquita Berg, Vice President of Community Health and Well-Being for Trinity Health Michigan, via press release. “We are excited that our Southeast Michigan hospitals are combining efforts to conduct a single survey and working collaboratively so each hospital gains a deeper understanding of the communities we serve.”

The results of the survey will be shared with the public on Trinity's website once completed. You can take the survey at this link, or scan the QR code below.