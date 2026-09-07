Trinity Health laying off 557 workers in Livonia after outsourcing IT services

(WXYZ) — Trinity Health is laying off more than 550 workers in Livonia, months after the company announced it was outsourcing its information and technology services.

The health corporation filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice that said 557 workers will be let go.

The layoffs will take place between Oct. 25 and Nov. 29, according to the notice, and include a variety of IT roles.

The largest group of layoffs, according to the WARN notice, will be "Service Desk Support I" with 49 roles eliminated.

In June, Trinity Health announced it was changing how the organization delivers IT services, moving some of the work that was performed in-house to a partner.

"The pace and complexity of health care technology are accelerating. Sustaining that pace is increasingly difficult for any single organization on its own. A partner whose core business is technology support gives us access to specialized expertise and innovation at the speed and scale health care now requires while strengthening service reliability," the announcement said.