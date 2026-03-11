Trinity Health Livingston moving legacy campus in Howell to Brighton, new hospital set to open in mid-April

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Trinity Health Livingston is set to move its legacy campus from Howell to Brighton later this month, with the new hospital set to launch in mid-April.

We're told that the state-of-the-art campus will open on Sunday, April 19, with construction at the new site nearing completion.

The new Trinity Health Livingston will be located at 7555 Grand River in Brighton, about eight miles from the Howell campus. It's a four-story, 174,000‑square‑foot facility with 56 acuity‑adaptable beds and several bariatric rooms to accommodate patients' needs.

The new hospital will also feature 18 Short Stay Unit beds, 8 licensed operating rooms, intensive cardiac rehabilitation services, and a hospital‑based medical and surgical specialty practice. The hospital has also acquired new medical equipment, including a cardiac-capable CT scanner and two fixed MRI machines.

“Moving a hospital is like moving a small city,” said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and the Trinity Health Medical Center Brighton in a press release. “It’s a monumental task that requires more than a year of planning and literally hundreds of caregivers, vendors, and government officials working together towards a common goal, with the safety and well‑being of patients and the communities we serve as our number one priority. We’ve been talking about a new hospital in Livingston County for more than a decade, and I’m excited to finally enter the homestretch in turning our vision into reality.”

In the coming weeks, Trinity Health will host a virtual community town hall. That town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. You can attend the town hall at this link, and submit questions for it at this link.

There will also be a community open house at the new hospital on Saturday, April 11, from 10 am.-2 p.m., which will feature a scavenger hunt with prizes, and a chance for the public to test out a surgical robot and explore vehicles from Livingston County EMS, fire, police, and MedFlight.